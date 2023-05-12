Branden Grace opens with 61 for a 2-shot lead at LIV Golf Tulsa

This wasn't quite the test, but no less pleasing.

“There were some similarities to when I shot 62 in the British Open, hitting good shot after good shot and the putter was hot,” Grace said. “When I get it going, I get quite fearless. When I get in a groove, I'm really aggressive.”

Johnson, who won the season points title last year, has finished no closer than five shots of the winner in the five LIV events this year. He was in the middle of the pack until his closing five birdies moved him to within two shots of Grace.

Phil Mickelson had a 71 and was 10 shots behind.

Martin Kaymer had a 68. The two-time major champion earlier in the day decided to withdraw from the PGA Championship next week at Oak Hill. Kaymer is a former PGA champion with a lifetime exemption. He only started playing again last month because of a shoulder injury.

