Brady, Bucs drop under .500 with shocking loss to Panthers

D’Onta Foreman ran for 118 yards, Chuba Hubbard added 63 yards and a touchdown and the Panthers handed the Buccaneers their third loss in four games.

Carolina came in as a 13 1/2-point underdog and having lost 12 of 13 games. It's now one game behind the Bucs and Atlanta Falcons for first place in the NFC South.

The Panthers led 7-0 at halftime behind a 20-yard TD pass from Walker to D.J. Moore. The Buccaneers couldn't get anything going in the first half after Evans juggled and then dropped the long pass from Brady when he was more than 10 yards behind the defender.

The Bucs never recovered on offense and were limited to 46 yards rushing.

Carolina pushed the lead 14-0 after Foreman's 60-yard run set up a 17-yard touchdown burst by Hubbard. Walker put the game away with a 29-yard TD pass to tight end Tommy Tremble in the right corner of the end zone with 9:33 left in the game.

INJURIES

Buccaneers: CBs Antoine Winfield (concussion) and Anthony Chesley (hamstring) left the game in the second half.

Panthers: CB C.J. Henderson left in the second half with a shoulder injury.

UP NEXT

Buccaneers: Host Ravens on Thursday night.

Panthers: Visit Falcons on Sunday.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Credit: Jacob Kupferman Credit: Jacob Kupferman

Credit: Rusty Jones Credit: Rusty Jones

Credit: Rusty Jones Credit: Rusty Jones

Credit: Jacob Kupferman Credit: Jacob Kupferman

Credit: Rusty Jones Credit: Rusty Jones