Bradley Beal out of Olympics for health and safety reasons

The Americans have already been playing short-handed during their exhibition games, with Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday of Milwaukee and Devin Booker of Phoenix playing in the NBA Finals.

Popovich said the challenge for the Americans will be finding a player who is in good shape, after the NBA regular season ended in May.

He said they are going through names who are available and trying to see who would be a fit.

The Americans are scheduled to play two more games in Las Vegas before heading to Tokyo, with their opening game against France set for July 25.