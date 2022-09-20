Brad Pitt, Nick Cave make surprise art debut in Finland

Pitt reportedly began making ceramic art following his divorce from Angelina Jolie in 2017.

“To me it’s all about self-reflection,” Pitt told the Finnish public broadcaster YLE. “It’s about, you know, where have I gone wrong in my relationships? Where have I missed up?”

“It was borne out of ownership really what I call a radical inventory of self, getting really gruelly honest with me and ... taking account those I may have hurt and moments I've just gotten wrong,” the American Oscar-winning actor and film producer told YLE.

From Cave, known for his dark baritone voice as the front man for his band Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds, the exhibition features a series of ceramic figurines that depict the life of the devil. He designed, painted and glazed the 17 figures between 2020 and this year.

“I wanted to do devil because I like red. And I like the color red glaze,” Cave told YLE. "Eventually I decided to make the life story of the devil. For me personally, it speaks into something about the idea of forgiveness or the need to be forgiven. It’a very personal work for me.”

The exhibition opened Sunday and runs through Jan. 15, 2023.