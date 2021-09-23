BP, Exxon warn of supply issues in UK due to driver shortage

Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s office urged people not to panic buy fuel in response to the latest news and said the government was making changes to deal with the driver shortages.

“I think the first thing to say is that there is no shortage of fuel in the U.K., and people should continue to buy fuel as normal,” Jamie Davies, a spokesman for the prime minister, said.

“We obviously recognize the challenges faced by the industry, and we’re taking steps to support them,” Davies said, pointing to a new government initiative to accelerate the process by which drivers can get their trucking licenses.

Fuel distribution is not the first industry to face issues from the shortage of drivers. A number of factors have contributed to the shortage, including an exodus of drivers from European Union countries as a result of Britain’s departure from the EU and the coronavirus pandemic.

Among the many companies struggling to maintain stock and service levels are pub company JD Wetherspoon, whose founder was an ardent supporter of Brexit, and fast-food chains KFC, McDonald’s and Nando’s.

Supermarkets have also reported a shortage of some goods, while vaccine company Seqirus said drivers shortages had delayed its deliveries of flu vaccines.