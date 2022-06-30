Boylen set to lead USA Basketball into World Cup qualifiers

“I’ve said this before, and if I’m repeating myself, I’m sorry, but this is the most competitive thing I’ve ever done,” Boylen said. “And this is why: You have 10 days to put the team together, you have 11 days together as a team, seven practices, travel, and you play meaningful games that we need to win. You’re fighting a lot of issues. That makes it the most competitive thing.”

He’s not taking the Olympic team to Puerto Rico and Cuba. As usual, the Americans are using a team composed primarily of either G League players or others who are playing in overseas leagues. Most of the 12-man U.S. roster has some NBA experience, but many had not played together before arriving for camp in Miami last week.

That’s the difference: the teams that the U.S. will face on this trip have largely been together for years. The Americans, by comparison, installed their first out-of-bounds play on Saturday, four days before heading to Puerto Rico.

“It’s very difficult to come together and really play as a team,” said David Stockton, a World Cup qualifying veteran for the U.S. who was going to be part of this team until getting sidelined by a hand injury. “I think Coach does a great job of getting us back to the basics and bringing us together in such a short time to go against these teams that have played forever. You know how hyped up those teams are to play us, and all that comes with representing the best team in the world and having USA on your chest.”

That is a major selling point for Boylen and the Americans, although it apparently doesn’t have to be. Boylen said most players, when approached about playing for this team, said yes before the question could even be asked.

The second round of qualifying starts in August, and the records from the six games played in the first round will carry over. When the second round ends the teams will have played 12 qualifying games; the U.S. will likely need at least seven wins to grab one of the seven available World Cup spots from the FIBA Americas region.

A pair of wins on this trip would move the Americans that much closer. And while the U.S. is the four-time defending Olympic champions, plus the top-ranked nation in the world by FIBA, international games — especially in qualifying — are just different. Some rules of play differ than what U.S. players are typically dealing with, quarters are 10 minutes long instead of 12, and games often get quite physical, especially on the road.

“There’s a misconception, and I tell our guys this: We’re playing they’re game,” Boylen said. “We can’t have this ego where like we invented basketball. And we definitely didn’t invent World Cup qualifier basketball or FIBA Basketball, right? We are playing their game, on their turf, and it’s going to be a challenge. We have to have the appropriate fear, and respect our opponent, but we’re not going to be scared.”

