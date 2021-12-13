Boy charged in Michigan school deaths to stay in adult jail

Keast said he would contact the jail after Monday’s hearing and “make sure that the defendant is neither within sight nor sound of any adult at the jail.”

Carniak adjourned the probable cause hearing to Jan. 7 to review witness statements and other evidence from prosecutors and investigators. At that time, she could make a decision on whether to order a competency exam for him if such an exam is requested by his attorneys.

Monday's conference was a procedural hearing to prepare for a Dec. 20 preliminary hearing, which also will be moved to a later date.

Crumbley's parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley, also being held at the jail, are accused of failing to intervene on the day of the tragedy and are charged with involuntary manslaughter. They face hearings Tuesday.

The morning of the shooting, school officials met with Ethan Crumbley and his parents at the school after a teacher found a drawing of a gun, a bullet and a person who appeared to have been shot, along with messages stating, "My life is useless" and "The world is dead."

The school district's superintendent has said the Crumbleys “flatly refused” to take their son home.

The gun used in the shooting also was bought days before by James Crumbley and their son had full access to it, prosecutors said.

Williams reported from West Bloomfield, Mich.

Caption Judge Nancy Carniak speaks during an Ethan Crumbley video appearance at 52nd District Court in Rochester Hills, Mich., Monday, Dec. 13, 2021. Crumbley's probable cause conference Monday was adjourned to Jan. 7 to allow his lawyers to review witness statements and other evidence from prosecutors and investigators. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

