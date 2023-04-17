BreakingNews
Man charged after 25-year-old woman killed in Urbana apartment
Boy, 13, gets stuck climbing into claw machine for prize

Nation & World
39 minutes ago
An official says a 13-year-old boy had to be freed from a claw machine after he climbed inside hoping to score a prize at a North Carolina amusement park south of Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A 13-year-old boy had to be freed from a claw machine after he climbed inside hoping to score a prize, according to an official at a North Carolina amusement park.

Carowinds officials were alerted just before 2 p.m. Sunday that the boy was inside the Cosmic XL Bonus Game, which contained plush prizes, according to Courtney C. McGarry Weber, a spokesperson for the park south of Charlotte.

The medical response team unlocked the machine and the boy was able to get out, she said. He was treated and released from first aid to his guardian.

The boy has been banned from the park for one year for attempted theft, Weber said.

