springfield-news-sun logo
X

Boxer Gervonta Davis jailed on domestic violence charge

Nation & World
1 hour ago
Authorities say professional boxer Gervonta Davis has been jailed in Florida after he struck a woman in the face

PARKLAND, Fla. (AP) — Professional boxer Gervonta Davis has been jailed in Florida after he struck a woman in the face, authorities said Wednesday.

An arrest report obtained by The Associated Press said Davis hit the woman with a “closed hand type slap” at a home in Parkland, Florida, on Tuesday, causing a small abrasion to the inside of her upper lip.

Davis, 28, remained in a Broward County jail Wednesday afternoon on a domestic violence charge of battery causing bodily harm, according to criminal records and a jail official.

Court records did not specify an attorney for Davis.

Davis is scheduled to headline a boxing event Jan 7.

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

In Other News
1
Stocks fall broadly on Wall Street; Southwest losses mount
2
China to resume issuing passports, visas as virus curbs ease
3
Paul Pelosi attack: Suspect enters not-guilty plea
4
Raiders bench QB Carr, will start Stidham for final 2 games
5
Suns All-Star Booker out at least 4 weeks with groin strain
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top