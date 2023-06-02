Boxer Gervonta Davis jailed after moving without permission while on home detention

The November 2020 crash happened after Davis, now 28, left a downtown Baltimore nightclub in a 2020 Lamborghini and ran a red light, crashing into a Toyota, according to charging documents. Davis, whose driver’s license was suspended, fled to the Four Seasons Hotel before Baltimore police officers arrived at the crash site, where occupants of the Toyota suffered bruises, cuts and sprains, according to police.

Davis pleaded guilty to four counts: leaving the scene of an accident involving bodily injury, failing to notify an owner of property damage, driving on a revoked license and running a red light.

The Baltimore native has a 29-0 record, with all but two of his victories by knockout. His most recent fight was a highly anticipated match against Ryan Garcia in Las Vegas in April in which he delivered a body shot in the seventh round, causing Garcia to stumble and go to a knee.

Davis defended his WBA world lightweight championship in January in Washington, D.C. The fight was in danger of being called off when Davis was arrested and charged with domestic violence in late December, before the woman who called police put out a statement on social media days later saying Davis "did not harm me or our daughter."