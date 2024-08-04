Boxer Cindy Ngamba is the refugee team's first athlete to clinch a medal at the Paris Olympics

Ngamba was a flag bearer for the 37 athletes making up the biggest Olympic Refugee Team since the idea was born ahead of the Summer Games in Rio de Janeiro in 2016.

Ngamba, a member of the LGBTQ+ community, moved to the United Kingdom at the age of 11 and said she was granted refugee status in 2021 because she could have been imprisoned for being gay in Cameroon.

She has said boxing has been her escape from the chaos and has lifted her up to the international stage. While some of the athletes on the team have already won Olympic medals for their countries in past Games, Ngamba has been seen as the team’s best chance at medaling in Paris.

The refugee team has had some profile at the Paris Games, being among the first Olympic delegations to cruise along the Seine River in the opening ceremonies last week.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP