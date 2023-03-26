Boutier 1st at Superstition Mountain as Jutanugarn struggles

Boutier, a 29-year-old two-time tour winner, made an eagle 3 on the par-5 second hole, added two birdies that offset a bogey at the par-3 eighth. She played the back nine in 4 under for a 16-under 200 overall total and a one-stroke lead over three others heading into Sunday's final round.

If the opening three rounds of the tour’s first full-field event of the season are any indication, the finale should be a scramble. There are 17 golfers within three shots of the lead after nine players posted rounds of 7- to 9-under par in a birdie-filled Saturday.