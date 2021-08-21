Boundary Waters wilderness in Minnesota closed due to fire

No structures have been damaged and no injuries have been reported, officials said.

Temperatures were lower Saturday, humidity was higher and skies were cloudy — all factors that can help moderate fire behavior by blocking the sun from the forest floor, aid Clark McCreedy, a spokesman for the multiagency team fighting the blaze.

"Nonetheless, it's already dry because we didn't get enough precipitation out of that weather last night," he told the Star Tribune.

Sprinkles of precipitation Friday and Saturday did little to help firefighting efforts.

“Enough to settle the dust, little more than that,” McCreedy said. “With fire, we’re always at the mercy of the weather.”

Drought conditions in western states, which extend as far east as Minnesota, are fueling around 100 wildfires. California has already surpassed the acreage burned at this point last year, which ended up setting the record. In northeastern Minnesota, heat, low humidity and a tinder-dry forest have fueled the Greenwood Lake fire, one of several burning inside and outside the Boundary Waters.

Caption Smoke rises above the Superior National Forest as the Greenwood Fire burns through towards Highway 2 on Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, in Duluth, Minn.

Caption An aircraft drops red fire retardant onto the Greenwood Fire, about 50 miles north of Duluth, Minn., Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021.

Caption Aircrafts scoop up water from Sand Lake to drop onto the nearby Greenwood Fire, about 50 miles north of Duluth, Minn., Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021.

Caption The Greenwood Fire, about 50 miles north of Duluth, Minn., continues to burn, Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021.