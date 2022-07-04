springfield-news-sun logo
X

Boston's Xander Bogaerts out for Monday's game vs Rays

Chicago Cubs' Nelson Velazquez, right, asks for time after second base, next to Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts during the eighth inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Saturday, July 2, 2022. The Cubs won 3-1. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Combined ShapeCaption
Chicago Cubs' Nelson Velazquez, right, asks for time after second base, next to Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts during the eighth inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Saturday, July 2, 2022. The Cubs won 3-1. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Nation & World
3 hours ago
Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts will not be in the starting lineup for a game against Tampa Bay after leaving a day earlier with a cut on his left thigh that required seven stitches

BOSTON (AP) — Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts will not be in the starting lineup for Monday's game against Tampa Bay after leaving a day earlier with a cut on his left thigh that required seven stitches.

Manager Alex Cora said the three-time All-Star was “pretty sore.”

“He texted me early. He was my wakeup text,” Cora said. “It was a big cut. Hopefully, he feels better tomorrow, and we can use him.”

Bogaerts was injured in the seventh inning of Sunday’s 4-2 victory at the Chicago Cubs when he covered second and Willson Contreras’ spikes slid into the shortstop’s left leg as Bogaerts tagged him out.

Bogaerts is hitting .318. The Red Sox open a three-game series against the Rays before hosting the AL East-leading Yankees for a four-game series that starts Thursday.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Combined ShapeCaption
Boston Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts hits a single during the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs in Chicago, Friday, July 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Credit: Nam Y. Huh

Boston Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts hits a single during the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs in Chicago, Friday, July 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Credit: Nam Y. Huh

Combined ShapeCaption
Boston Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts hits a single during the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs in Chicago, Friday, July 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Credit: Nam Y. Huh

Credit: Nam Y. Huh

In Other News
1
1972 'Napalm Girl' escorts Ukraine refugees to Canada
2
1 killed, 4 wounded in shooting outside Sacramento nightclub
3
Ethiopia leader reports new massacre in Oromia region
4
Drought emergency declared for northern Italy, frees up aid
5
Uneasy US tries to fete a July 4 marred by parade shooting
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top