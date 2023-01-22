Boston's sets record, No. 1 Gamecocks top Arkansas 92-46

Boston is 13 away from catching LSU great Sylvia Fowles for the SEC mark of 86 double-doubles set from 2004-08.

The NCAA mark is way out of reach. Oklahoma’s Courtney Paris had 128 from 2006-09 and Boston is widely expected to be the WNBA’s No. 1 overall pick after this season.

Cooke, the team's top scorer this season, had 19 points by halftime as South Carolina blew things open in the second quarter by outscoring Arkansas 28-7 to lead 53-24.

Kamilla Cardoso, South Carolina's 6-7 backup, ended with 12 points and tied her career best with 16 rebounds.

Samara Spencer had 15 points to lead Arkansas, which was outrebounded 74-17 overall and 32-2 on the offensive boards.

BIG PICTURE

Arkansas: The Razorbacks took No. 3 LSU down to the wire before falling 79-76 this past Thursday. Facing the SEC's two undefeated teams on the road in consecutive games proved too much for Arkansas. The Razorbacks had a season-low 26 boards at LSU, then were even worse against South Carolina with 17.

South Carolina: The Gamecocks are the first in Division I to 20 victories — 19-0 Ohio State and LSU play on Monday — and have started 20-0 for just the third time in coach Dawn Staley's 15 seasons. Both previous perfect runs in 2015 and 2016 got to 22-0 and were ended by UConn. South Carolina has two games to play before heading to UConn on Feb. 5

UP NEXT

Arkansas returns home to play Alabama on Thursday night.

South Carolina plays at Alabama on Jan. 29.

