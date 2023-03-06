Boston's Justin Turner hit in face by pitch, leaves game

The 38-year-old fell to the ground after getting hit by right-hander Matt Manning. Medical personnel rushed to the plate, and Turner was bleeding and had a towel on his face as he walked off the field.

“He's receiving treatment for soft tissue injuries, and is being monitored for a concussion," the Red Sox said in a statement. "He will undergo further testing, and we'll update as we have more information. Justin is stable, alert, and in good spirits given the circumstances.”