X
Dark Mode Toggle

Boston's Justin Turner hit in face by pitch, leaves game

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
1 hour ago
Boston Red Sox infielder Justin Turner was taken to a hospital after leaving a game against the Detroit Tigers when he was on the face with a pitch

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Boston Red Sox infielder Justin Turner was taken to a hospital after leaving Monday’s game against the Detroit Tigers when he was on the face with a pitch.

The 38-year-old fell to the ground after getting hit by right-hander Matt Manning. Medical personnel rushed to the plate, and Turner was bleeding and had a towel on his face as he walked off the field.

“He's receiving treatment for soft tissue injuries, and is being monitored for a concussion," the Red Sox said in a statement. "He will undergo further testing, and we'll update as we have more information. Justin is stable, alert, and in good spirits given the circumstances.”

The two-time All-Star signed a $15 million, one-year deal with Red Sox during the offseason after spending the past nine years with the Dodgers. He hit .278 with 13 homers and 81 RBIs in 128 games last season.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Californians still digging out from severe snowfall
2
Zelenskyy vows not to retreat from Ukrainian city of Bakhmut
3
2 Capitol riot defendants sought by FBI after disappearing
4
Wall Street holds steady ahead of a potentially big week
5
Kansas plan keeping low wages for disabled angers advocates
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top