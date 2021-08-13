Boston's famed Skinny House back on market, listed for $1.2M

The vertically rectangular-shaped house was listed Monday, the first time it's been on the market since 2017. Four years ago, it was sold for $900,000, The Boston Globe reported.

The home, located in Boston's North End, is about 1,165 square feet (108 square meters). But more interestingly, the house is barely 10 feet (3 meters) wide at its widest point. The humble abode narrows in the back, ending at 9.25 feet (2.8 meters).