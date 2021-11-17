Boston museum workers on 1-day strike over pay, COVID safety

Officials with the union didn't immediately respond to emails seeking comment Wednesday.

The action comes as strikes elsewhere in the country, as well as rare unionization efforts by workers at big companies like Amazon and Starbucks, have made headlines.

More than 10,000 unionized workers at Deere & Co., the Illinois makers of the popular John Deere line of agricultural and construction equipment, walked off the job in mid-October.

Some 1,400 workers for the Michigan-based Kellogg Co. have also been on strike since early October at cereal plants in Omaha, Pennsylvania, Tennessee.

Meanwhile, unions representing 50,000 Kaiser Permanente workers in California, Oregon and six other states called off a planned strike this week after reaching a tentative labor deal with the health care network.

A union representing University of California lecturers similarly called off a planned two-day walkout this week after reaching a tentative contract agreement with the UC system.

Caption Union employees and supporters picket in front of the Museum of Fine Arts Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, in Boston. The union representing about 200 employees held the one-day strike over stalled contract negotiations. (AP Photo/Josh Reynolds) Credit: JOSH REYNOLDS Credit: JOSH REYNOLDS

