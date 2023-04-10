Boston heads to Fever as No. 1 pick in WNBA draft

Boston, like many other players, have had to choose whether to return to college for a fifth season because of the extra year granted for the COVID-19 virus or turn pro. She decided to enter the draft, joining 111 other players to declare.

She was joined by three South Carolina teammates, who were expected to be taken in the first two rounds of the draft. The Gamecocks were unbeaten, until losing to Iowa in the Final Four.

Minnesota took Diamond Miller of Maryland with the No. 2 pick, and Dallas drafted Maddy Siegrist of Villanova with the third pick. Big East Commissioner Val Ackerman, who was the WNBA's first president, sat with Siegrist.

The Wings also drafted UConn guard Lou Lopez Senechal two picks later. She had transferred to UConn after a stellar career at Fairfield.

“It feels surreal, really didn’t think I’d be here,” Senechal said. “I've come a long way, gone through a lot of challenges.”

Stephanie Soares of Iowa State went fourth to Washington. The Mystics quickly traded her to Dallas soon after selecting the 6-foot-7 center. Washington got back a future first- and second-round pick.

“It was a very interesting feeling,” Soares said. “Pure excitement going to Washington, but now getting to go to Dallas. It's going to be a great next step to the journey.”

Soares tore her ACL in January and will miss the upcoming WNBA season.

Stanford guard Haley Jones went sixth, and South Carolina's Laeticia Amihere eighth to Atlanta. Indiana's Grace Berger was drafted in between them by the Fever.

Seattle took Tennessee's Jordan Horston ninth.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP