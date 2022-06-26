Bosnian Serb leader prays for Trump's return, praises Putin

Dodik, who has led a Bosnian Serb secessionist drive, said he was convinced that Serbs would soon make important decisions about their fate in Bosnia. He also expressed expectation that Trump would again lead the United States.

“For the first time in history, Serbs are waiting for time,” Dodik said. “We must be patient, understand time. Europe is inevitably confused, with its internal problems. I pray to God that Donald Trump comes to power in America again.”

During his presidency, Trump rarely spoke against the continuous attempts by Bosnian Serbs to destabilize Bosnia. After Joe Biden became president, Dodik was slapped with the U.S. and British sanctions over his proclaimed goal to split about half of Bosnia and join it with neighboring Serbia.

Dodik met Putin in Russia earlier this month, saying Sunday he was proud of the meeting.

“He told me only one thing, and that was, ‘We are not leaving our friends.’ It is the Russians who have not done us any harm,” Dodik said.

___

Combined Shape Caption FILE - Bosnian Serb member of the tripartite Presidency of Bosnia Milorad Dodik, right, listens as Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic speaks during the military exercises on Batajnica, military airport near Belgrade, Serbia, Saturday, April 30, 2022. The leader of Bosnian Serbs said Sunday, June 26, 2022 he hoped Donald Trump would return to power in the United States and that the Serbs will "wait for appropriate global circumstances" in order to reach their goal secede from Bosnia which he said is an "unsustainable state." (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic, File) Credit: Darko Vojinovic