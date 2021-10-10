Bosnian makes rotating house a monument of love for his wife

Then six years ago, the only one of Kusic’s three children not to fly the nest, a son, got married and his parents decided to let him live on the top floor of their family house while they moved to the ground floor.

“Once again, this time on the ground floor, I had to start tearing down some walls, at which point, to not wait for her to change her mind again, I decided to build a new, rotating house so that she can spin it as she pleases,” Kusic said.

Kusic, who did not have a chance to go to college, designed and built his rotating house by himself, using electric motors and the wheels of an old military transport vehicle.

“Now, our front door also rotates, so if she spots unwanted guests heading our way, she can spin the house and make them turn away,” he joked.

In Bosnian, his wife's name means “loved one.” She declined to be interviewed.

Caption Vojin Kusic's stands in front of his rotating house in a town of Srbac, northern Bosnia, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. The house designed and built by 72-year-old Vojin Kusic, with its green façade and red metal roof, can rotate a full circle to satisfy his wife's shifting desires as to what she should see when she looks out of the windows of her home. (AP Photo/Radivoje Pavicic) Credit: Radivoje Pavicic Credit: Radivoje Pavicic