Bosnia: Recount confirms pro-Russia Serb leader won election

Bosnia’s top electoral body announced Thursday the recount showed the contested Oct 2. election was won by Bosnian Serb hardliner Milorad Dodik. The Central Election Commission said the repeated count revealed numerous irregularities it had notified judicial authorities about but that none were on a level that would have changed the outcome of the vote.

The election included races for all levels of government in the Balkan country’s Serb-dominated and Bosniak-Croat parts, as well as for the joint central institutions that link the two.