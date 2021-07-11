Bosnia commemorates 26th anniversary of Srebrenica massacre

"My paternal and maternal uncles are also buried here. I said a prayer for them and for all the victims of Srebrenica,” she added.

Most of the massacre victims were hunted down and summarily executed as they tried to flee into nearby forest after Srebrenica was overrun by Bosnian Serb forces on July 11, 1995, in the waning days of Bosnia’s 1992-95 fratricidal war. Their bodies were plowed into hastily dug mass graves and then later excavated with bulldozers and scattered among other burial sites to hide evidence of the crime.

The Srebrenica killings were the bloody crescendo of the war which pitted the country’s three main ethnic factions — Serbs, Croats and Bosniaks — against each other after the break-up of Yugoslavia. More than 100,000 people were killed in the conflict before a peace deal was brokered in 1995.