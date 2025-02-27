Boris Spassky, Soviet chess champion who lost Cold War-era match to Bobby Fischer, dies at 88

Boris Spassky, a Soviet-era world chess champion who lost his title to American Bobby Fischer in a legendary 1972 match that became a proxy for Cold War rivalries, has died in Moscow
FILE - Bobby Fischer, right, and Boris Spassky play their last game together in Reykjavik, Iceland, Aug. 31, 1972. (AP Photo/J. Walter Green, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Bobby Fischer, right, and Boris Spassky play their last game together in Reykjavik, Iceland, Aug. 31, 1972. (AP Photo/J. Walter Green, File)
Updated 6 minutes ago
MOSCOW (AP) — Boris Spassky, a Soviet-era world chess champion who lost his title to American Bobby Fischer in a legendary 1972 match that became a proxy for Cold War rivalries, died on Thursday in Moscow. He was 88.

The death of the one-time chess prodigy was announced by the International Chess Federation, the game's governing body. No cause was given.

Spassky was "one of the greatest players of all time," the group said on the social platform X. He “left an indelible mark on the game.”

The televised 1972 match with Fischer, at the height of the Cold War, became an international sensation and became known as the “Match of the Century.”

When Fischer won the international chess crown in Reykjavik, Iceland, the then-29-year-old chess genius from Brooklyn, New York, brought the U.S. its first world chess title.

Fischer, known to be testy and difficult, died in 2008.

Former world champion Garry Kasparov wrote on X that Spassky “was never above befriending and mentoring the next generation, especially those of us who, like him, didn’t fit comfortably into the Soviet machine.”

Spassky emigrated to France in 1976.

On its website, the chess federation called Spassky's match with Fischer “one of the most iconic” in the history of the game.

Yugoslav grandmaster Svetozar Gligoric said that Spassky's secret strength "lay in his colossal skill in adapting himself to the different styles of his opponents," the Washington Post reported.

FILE - Reigning chess world champion Boris Spassky, left, of Russia, and international grandmaster Bobby Fischer of the United States, are seen during a game at the XIX World Chess Olympiad in Siegen, Germany, Sept. 20, 1970. (AP Photo/Heinz Ducklau, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Russian world chess champion Boris Spassky, center, is followed by a member of the Soviet Delegation to the world chess championships in Reykjavik, Iceland on July 5, 1972, after they walked out of a meeting representatives of Bobby Fischer, Spassky's challenger from America. (AP Photo/File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE- Bobby Fischer, left, and Boris Spassky discuss a point at a cocktail party after a news conference, Monday, Sept. 15, 1992 in Sveti Stefan, Yugoslavia. (AP Photo/File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Boris Spassky, left and Bobby Fischer analyze their match in Sveti Stefan, Yugoslavia, Sunday, Sept. 20, 1992. (AP Photo/Milos Vukadiovic, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

