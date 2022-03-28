Boris Becker speaks of money troubles at London trial

The six-time Grand Slam champion denies the charges.

Becker’s bankruptcy resulted from a 4.6 million-euro ($5 million) loan from a private bank in 2013, as well as about $1.6 million borrowed from a British businessman the year after, according to testimony at the trial, which began last week and is ongoing.

Becker also owed Swiss authorities about five million francs ($5.5 million) and just under 1 million euros in liabilities over a conviction for tax evasion and attempted tax evasion in Germany in 2002.

Becker said he struggled to pay back the loans “because various companies didn’t prolong their contracts.”

“My image wasn’t as good any more, brand Becker was not regarded as highly as before and they didn’t want to be associated with a brand that was criticized in the media," he said. “(It is) very difficult when you are bankrupt and in the headlines every week for it. (It is) very difficult to make a lot of money with my name."