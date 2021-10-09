Boomer: Brooks 2 late TDs, No. 6 Oklahoma beats Texas 55-48

The Sooners overcame a 21-point deficit, matching the second-largest comeback in program history. And when it was over, Oklahoma students who were part of the sellout crowd at 92,100-seat Cotton Bowl Stadium streamed onto the field to celebrate with their team.

Caleb Williams completed 15 of 24 passes for 211 yards and two touchdowns after replacing Spencer Rattler, who had two turnovers in the first half that led to Texas touchdowns. Rattler did return to throw the tying 2-point conversion after Williams' 52-yard TD pass to Marvin Mims with 7:25 left.

Longhorns quarterback Casey Thompson, whose father played for Oklahoma, was 20-of-34 passing for 388 yards and five touchdowns. Bijan Robinson ran 20 times for 137 yards and an early touchdown.

___

Caption Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian congratulates running back Bijan Robinson (5) after a long run by Robinson during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Oklahoma at the Cotton Bowl, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter) Credit: Jeffrey McWhorter Credit: Jeffrey McWhorter

Caption Texas running back Bijan Robinson (5) steps into the end zone against Oklahoma during the first half of an NCAA college football game at the Cotton Bowl, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter) Credit: Jeffrey McWhorter Credit: Jeffrey McWhorter

Caption Oklahoma tight end Brayden Willis (9) cannot make the catch as Texas defensive back B.J. Foster (25) looks on during the first half of an NCAA college football game at the Cotton Bowl, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter) Credit: Jeffrey McWhorter Credit: Jeffrey McWhorter