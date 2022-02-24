Books about war, poverty among finalists for Lukas awards

The nominees were announced Thursday for three categories: The $10,000 J. Anthony Lukas Book Prize, the $10,000 Mark Lynton History Prize and the J. Anthony Lukas Work-in-Progress Awards, for which two winners receive $25,000 each to help complete their books.

The finalists for the Lukas Book Prize are Andrea Elliott's “Invisible Child: Poverty, Survival & Hope in an American City,” Scott Ellsworth's “The Ground Breaking: An American City and Its Search for Justice,” Patrick Radden Keefe's “Empire of Pain: The Secret History of the Sackler Dynasty,” Jessica Nordell's “The End of Bias: A Beginning: The Science and Practice of Overcoming Unconscious Bias” and Joshua Prager's “The Family Roe: An American Story.”