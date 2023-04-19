Booker scores 38 points, Suns beat Clippers to even series

The series moves to Los Angeles for Game 3 on Thursday night.

Booker had a stellar shooting night, connecting on 14 of 22 shots, including 4 of 7 on 3s. He added nine assists. Deandre Ayton added 14 points — on 7-of-10 shooting— and 13 rebounds. Torrey Craig hit 5 of 8 3s and had 17 points, and Chris Paul had 16 points and eight assists.

Kawhi Leonard led Los Angeles with 31 points after he scored 38 in Game 1. Russell Westbrook added 28 points on 9-of-16 shooting.

PAUL VS. FOSTER

Paul's archnemesis was carrying a whistle Tuesday, not dribbling a basketball.

The point guard had his personal 13-game playoff losing streak snapped when referee Scott Foster is on the floor. The long-running feud has lasted years with Paul criticizing Foster multiple times.

TIP-INS

Clippers: Eight-time All-Star Paul George (sprained knee) hasn't played since March 21. ... L.A.'s bench outscored Phoenix's 30-13.

Suns: G Cam Payne (low back soreness) hasn't played yet in the series. Said coach Monty Williams “He's just not ready. He's done a lot more on the floor, but there's certain movements he can't do yet without pain.” ... Hosted a 76th consecutive sellout, combining regular season and playoff games.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP