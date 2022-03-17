Booker has 36 points, NBA-leading Suns beat Rockets 129-112

The Suns jumped out to a 16-2 lead on a dunk by Craig, but the Rockets responded late in the first with 13 straight points to cut the lead to 33-31 on a 3-pointer by Schroder with a minute left in the quarter.

After Houston pulled even at 69, the Suns went on a 15-2 run capped by a 3-pointer by Booker with 4:15 remaining in the third. The Rockets got no closer than eight the rest of the way.

TIP-INS

Suns: Crowder sat out with a sore left groin. Paul is expected to miss the rest of the regular season because of a right thumb avulsion fracture. Johnson has a right quad contusion. ... Cameron Payne finished with seven points, seven rebounds and 11 assists. … The Suns swept the season series from the Rockets and have won a series-high eight games over the Rockets.

Rockets: G Eric Gordon was out of the lineup on Wednesday with a non-COVID-19 illness. … Jae’Sean Tate scored 10 points. … Houston’s bench finished with 38 points led by Schroder and Kenyon Martin Jr, who scored 11 points.

UP NEXT

Suns: Hosts Chicago on Friday night.

Rockets: Hosts Indiana on Friday night.

Caption Phoenix Suns' Deandre Ayton (22) dunks the ball against the Houston Rockets during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) Credit: David J. Phillip

Caption Phoenix Suns' Deandre Ayton (22) is fouled by Houston Rockets' Jae'Sean Tate (8) as Jalen Green (0) helps defend during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) Credit: David J. Phillip

Caption Phoenix Suns' Devin Booker (1) goes up for a shot as Houston Rockets' Kevin Porter Jr. (3) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) Credit: David J. Phillip

Caption Houston Rockets' Kevin Porter Jr. (3) steals the ball from Phoenix Suns' Devin Booker during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) Credit: David J. Phillip

Caption Houston Rockets' Kevin Porter Jr., left, and Phoenix Suns' Devin Booker reach for a loose ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) Credit: David J. Phillip

Caption Houston Rockets' Kevin Porter Jr., right, steals the ball from Phoenix Suns' Devin Booker during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) Credit: David J. Phillip

Caption Houston Rockets' Dennis Schroder (17) goes up for a shot as Houston Rockets' Daishen Nix (15) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) Credit: David J. Phillip

Caption Houston Rockets' Dennis Schroder (17) goes up for a shot as Phoenix Suns' JaVale McGee (00) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) Credit: David J. Phillip