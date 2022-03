Booker has 35 points, Suns beat 76ers for 8th win in a row

The game Sunday was an intriguing matchup between two teams with an eye on the Finals. The Suns have wrapped up the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference and best record in the league, while the 76ers are fighting Milwaukee, Boston and Miami for the top spot in the East. The loss left the 76ers tied with the Bucks, a half-game behind the Celtics and Heat.

Phoenix is 61-14, a victory shy of trying the franchise season victory record. The 76ers had their three-game winning streak snapped despite another big game from Joel Embiid, who had 37 points and 15 rebounds.

“That is the best team in the league for a reason,” Embiid said. “They've got a bunch of great players who play well together. They are connected offensively and defensively, they don’t get rattled.”

Philadelphia's other star, James Harden, had a tough game, shooting 2 of 11 from the field. He had 14 points, nine assists and seven rebounds.

The Suns took a 91-86 lead into the final quarter. They pushed that advantage to 101-90 by midway through the quarter, but the 76ers scored 10 straight points — highlighted by two 3-pointers from Tyrese Maxey — to get back it it.

But Booker responded by making another tough jumper while getting fouled by Danny Green and the Suns pulled away for the victory. Booker shot 13 of 22 from the field, including 3 of 5 from 3-point range, in one of his more efficient games this season.

He said playing against another team with Finals aspirations helps with motivation.

“That's a talented team that we could possibly see at the end,” Booker said. “We just want to make statements. Play the right brand of basketball and wear teams down.”

The 76ers took a 39-37 lead into the second quarter despite Booker's 22 points in the first on 8-of-11 shooting. When Booker went to the bench to start the second quarter, the 76ers responded with a 12-0 run.

Philadelphia led the entire second quarter and took a 64-60 lead into the break. Embiid had 19 points and eight rebounds before the break while Tobias Harris added 15 points. Harris finished with 17.

EMBIID ROLLS ANKLE

The 76ers had a scary moment late in the third quarter when Embiid rolled his ankle.

Embiid missed an easy layup but then snared the offensive rebound before landing on Booker's foot. Embiid limped down the court on defense before getting taken out of the game. He eventually returned in the fourth quarter.

TIP-INS

76ers: Maxey scored 18 points, but shot just 7 of 21 from the field. ... The 76ers have a six-game losing streak against the Suns.

Suns: Cam Johnson missed his 12th straight game with a right quad contusion. ... JaVale McGee was out because of a non-COVID illness. ... Scott Foster was among the three officials Sunday. Paul has been a vocal critic of Foster in the past. ... Shamet played part of his rookie season in 2018-19 with the 76ers before being traded to the Los Angeles Clippers. ... Hosted a sellout crowd at the Footprint Center for a 24th straight game.

UP NEXT

76ers: Host Milwaukee on Tuesday night.

Suns: At Golden State on Wednesday night.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Caption Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) drives between Phoenix Suns center Bismack Biyombo and guard Devin Booker (1) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, March 27, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri) Credit: Rick Scuteri Credit: Rick Scuteri Caption Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) drives between Phoenix Suns center Bismack Biyombo and guard Devin Booker (1) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, March 27, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri) Credit: Rick Scuteri Credit: Rick Scuteri

Caption Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) reacts to the Philadelphia 76ers bench during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, March 27, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri) Credit: Rick Scuteri Credit: Rick Scuteri Caption Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) reacts to the Philadelphia 76ers bench during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, March 27, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri) Credit: Rick Scuteri Credit: Rick Scuteri

Caption Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris (12) drives between Phoenix Suns' forward Jae Crowder and guard Devin Booker (1) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, March 27, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri) Credit: Rick Scuteri Credit: Rick Scuteri Caption Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris (12) drives between Phoenix Suns' forward Jae Crowder and guard Devin Booker (1) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, March 27, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri) Credit: Rick Scuteri Credit: Rick Scuteri

Caption Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers reacts to a foul call during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix Suns, Sunday, March 27, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri) Credit: Rick Scuteri Credit: Rick Scuteri Caption Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers reacts to a foul call during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix Suns, Sunday, March 27, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri) Credit: Rick Scuteri Credit: Rick Scuteri

Caption Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey, right, drives against Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, March 27, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri) Credit: Rick Scuteri Credit: Rick Scuteri Caption Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey, right, drives against Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, March 27, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri) Credit: Rick Scuteri Credit: Rick Scuteri

Caption Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris (12) drives around Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, March 27, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri) Credit: Rick Scuteri Credit: Rick Scuteri Caption Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris (12) drives around Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, March 27, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri) Credit: Rick Scuteri Credit: Rick Scuteri

Caption Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) drives against Phoenix Suns forward Torrey Craig, center, and guard Landry Shamet (14) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, March 27, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri) Credit: Rick Scuteri Credit: Rick Scuteri Caption Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) drives against Phoenix Suns forward Torrey Craig, center, and guard Landry Shamet (14) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, March 27, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri) Credit: Rick Scuteri Credit: Rick Scuteri

Caption Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden drives past Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, March 27, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri) Credit: Rick Scuteri Credit: Rick Scuteri Caption Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden drives past Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, March 27, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri) Credit: Rick Scuteri Credit: Rick Scuteri

Caption Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid, right, shoots over Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton, left, during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, March 27, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri) Credit: Rick Scuteri Credit: Rick Scuteri Caption Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid, right, shoots over Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton, left, during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, March 27, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri) Credit: Rick Scuteri Credit: Rick Scuteri

Caption Phoenix Suns forward Mikal Bridges (25) makes the pass during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers, Sunday, March 27, 2022, in Phoenix. Phoenix won 114-104. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri) Credit: Rick Scuteri Credit: Rick Scuteri Caption Phoenix Suns forward Mikal Bridges (25) makes the pass during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers, Sunday, March 27, 2022, in Phoenix. Phoenix won 114-104. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri) Credit: Rick Scuteri Credit: Rick Scuteri

Caption Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) drives by Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, March 27, 2022, in Phoenix. Phoenix won 114-104. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri) Credit: Rick Scuteri Credit: Rick Scuteri Caption Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) drives by Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, March 27, 2022, in Phoenix. Phoenix won 114-104. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri) Credit: Rick Scuteri Credit: Rick Scuteri