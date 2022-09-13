Book of Limbaugh radio commentary to be published Oct. 25

Threshold Editions, a conservative imprint of Simon & Schuster, announced Wednesday that “Radio's Greatest of All Time" will include contributions from former President Donald Trump, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas. The book was curated in part by Limbaugh's widow, Kathryn Adams Limbaugh, and his brother, David Limbaugh.

“This book is written in appreciation of the millions of listeners who Rush considered to be his extended family and ‘the greatest audience in the world,'" Threshold's announcement reads in part.