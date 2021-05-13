Bongino, Gowdy getting weekend shows on Fox News Channel

Bongino, who has become a popular online personality and commentator, will host a show on Saturdays at 10 p.m. Eastern starting on June 5. As part of a new deal with Fox, the Fox Nation streaming site will also stream Bongino's weekday radio show, which airs at noon, Fox News Media said on Wednesday.

Gowdy, the former South Carolina congressman and Fox contributor, will host a show on Sundays at 7 p.m. Eastern, starting on June 6.