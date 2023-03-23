Bones kept by former eugenics institute buried in Berlin

Some 16,000 fragments were found on the campus of the Free University in excavations that started in 2015 after human and animal bones were discovered during restoration work. The site was once home to the Kaiser Wilhelm Institute of Anthropology, Human Heredity and Eugenics, which operated from 1927 until 1945.

The university said that the recovered fragments are from “victims of crime contexts," including colonial-era killings, and some could belong to the victims of Nazi crimes. Researchers determined that the bones belonged to people of all age groups, male and female.