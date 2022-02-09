Hamburger icon
Bomb threats clear 7 DC high schools; no explosives found

People leave Dunbar High School in Washington on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, after Doug Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, was whisked out of a Black History Month commemoration event at the high school by Secret Service agents following an apparent bomb threat. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Credit: Manuel Balce Ceneta

Nation & World
By ASHRAF KHALIL , Associated Press
Updated 17 minutes ago
More than a half-dozen public high schools in Washington, D

WASHINGTON (AP) —

More than a half-dozen public high schools in Washington, D.C., were evacuated Wednesday afternoon after receiving anonymous bomb threats. In each case, police found no explosives.

The Metropolitan Police Department announced that seven schools received bomb threats over the phone: Dunbar High School, Theodore Roosevelt High School, Ron Brown High School, KIPP DC College Preparatory, IDEA Public Charter School, Seed Public Charter School and McKinley Tech High School.

In each case, students were evacuated and the building searched and “cleared with no hazardous material found,” the MPD announced on Twitter.

An eighth school, Friendship Public Charter School, also received a threat, but school was not in session.

The string of threats comes a day after Doug Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, was quickly escorted out of a Black History Month event following a bomb threat during a visit to Dunbar High School. The MPD said it was "working to thoroughly investigate these threats with the assistance of our federal partners" at the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Lewis Ferebee, chancellor of D.C. Public Schools, called the threats “disturbing incidents that we take very seriously.”

In a statement, Ferebee said the school system would work closely with MPD “regarding any threat made toward our schools, students, or staff.”

Doug Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, stands with listens to a Black History Month commemoration at Dunbar High School, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, in Washington. Emhoff was later whisked out of the event by Secret Service agents following an apparent bomb threat and was removed from the building into his waiting motorcade. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Doug Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, stands with listens to a Black History Month commemoration at Dunbar High School, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, in Washington. Emhoff was later whisked out of the event by Secret Service agents following an apparent bomb threat and was removed from the building into his waiting motorcade. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

