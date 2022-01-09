Bolton's fumble return sparks Chiefs' 28-24 win over Broncos

Lock and the Broncos quickly got into scoring position again, but coach Vic Fangio, who fell to 19-30 as Denver's head coach, decided on a field goal on third-and-9 from the 13 as the crowd relentlessly booed the decision.

McManus nailed the 31-yarder, but the Broncos still trailed by four and would need a touchdown if they were able to stop Mahomes.

They weren't.

On third-and-8 from the Denver 17, Mahomes found Travis Kelce for an 11-yard gain at the two-minute warning, with the Broncos having burned all their timeouts.

The Chiefs lined up in victory formation as the clock ticked down and the crowd of 61,441 — there were nearly 15,000 empty seats — streamed for the exits, a fifth straight losing season in the books and their playoff drought now stretched to six years.

Jerick McKinnon broke three tackles on his way to a 14-yard touchdown catch that put Kansas City ahead 17-14 on the opening drive of the third quarter.

Lock responded with a 31-yard dart to Tim Patrick on third-and-13 — that one pass topped Lock's total yardage in the first half — and then Gordon burst through the line for a 47-yard touchdown that gave Denver a 21-17 lead the Broncos would take into the fourth quarter.

Harrison Butker's 51-yard field goal pulled Kansas City to 21-20 early in the fourth quarter and capped a 10-play drive that covered just 25 yards.

Lock completed just 4 of 10 passes for 27 yards in the first half but the Broncos took a 14-10 lead into halftime thanks to Lock's touchdown scrambles of 5 and 23 yards.

Kelce's 3-yard catch put K.C. ahead 7-0, but Zayne Anderson's roughing penalty on punter Sam Martin saved the Broncos from a second straight three-and-out, and Lock capitalized on his second chance to tie it with his 5-yard scramble that tied it at 7.

That drive started at the Denver 33 after Butker slipped on the kickoff. He also slipped twice in pregame warmups and changed his cleats before the game.

Denver got its ground game going to take a 14-7 lead when Lock kept it himself and darted up the middle from 23 yards out. That made him the first Broncos quarterback to with two touchdown runs in a game since Tim Tebow in 2011.

The Broncos, missing three of their top four cornerbacks, dropped two interceptions, one by Michael Ojemudia on Kansas City's opening drive and another at the goal line by Kyle Fuller.

Right after Fuller's miss, Butker's 34-yard field goal pulled Kansas City to 14-10.

HOME UNDERDOGS

The Chiefs were 11-point favorites according to FanDuel SportsBook marking just the third time in the last last 42 years that the Broncos were double-digit home underdogs.

The others were in 1987 against the Raiders with replacements during the players' strike and last year when they played the Saints with all four of their quarterbacks in COVID-19 protocols.

INJURIES

Chiefs RB Darrel Williams (toe) left early in the fourth quarter. Broncos RT Bobby Massie was added to the injury report Saturday with a concussion and was ruled out prior to kickoff. IILB Baron Browning hurt his right shoulder midway through the third quarter but he returned.

UP NEXT

After the close call, the Chiefs get to cheer on the Texans.

The Broncos, who began the day with a moment of silence for former coach Dan Reeves, who died at age 77 on New Year's Day, head into an offseason sure to include big changes.

Caption Kansas City Chiefs outside linebacker Nick Bolton (54) returns a fumble for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Credit: David Zalubowski

Caption Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock (3) celebrates with teammates after scoring against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half of an NFL football game Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Credit: David Zalubowski

Caption Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock (3) dives into the end zone to score against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half of an NFL football game Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Credit: David Zalubowski

Caption Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) scrambles against the Denver Broncos during the first half of an NFL football game Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Credit: David Zalubowski

Caption Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) passes against the Denver Broncos during the first half of an NFL football game Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey) Credit: Jack Dempsey

Caption Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio watches during the first half of his team's NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey) Credit: Jack Dempsey

Caption Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid watches from the sideline during the first half of his team's NFL football game against the Denver Broncos Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Credit: David Zalubowski

Caption Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock, middle, celebrates with wide receiver Tim Patrick (81) after scoring against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half of an NFL football game Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey) Credit: Jack Dempsey