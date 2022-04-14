Bolsonaro pick for president of Brazil oil giant takes over

"It is a suitable profile for the position," said Gesner de Oliveira, an economist and professor at the Fundação Getulio Vargas university in Sao Paulo. “But these changes generate concern because they are the result of government interference in the company.”

This is the second time since he assumed office in 2019 that Bolsonaro, who is running for reelection in October, has made changes at the top of Petrobras because of rising fuel prices.

Before Silva e Luna, Roberto Castello Branco had also been encouraged to make adjustments to the firm's policy, but since 2016, Petrobras' gasoline and diesel prices have been pegged to international oil prices.