Bolivia's Evo Morales tells AP he'll press on with a hunger strike until his rival accepts dialogue

“My fight is to improve the situation in the country and to start a dialogue without conditions on two fronts, one economic and one political,” Morales told The Associated Press from the office of the coca growers’ federation that he has long led.

He said he began his hunger strike on Friday in hopes of "international organizations or friendly governments" facilitating his outreach to his political nemesis, President Luis Arce.

Tensions have surged over the past three weeks since pro-Morales supporters erected crippling roadblocks aimed at rebuking Arce — the ex-president's former economy minister with whom he's vying to lead Bolivia's governing socialist party into next year's elections.

Calling for Arce's resignation, the protesters have also sought to challenge his government’s attempt to revive a 2016 statutory rape case against Morales, an ethnic Aymara who was the first member of an Indigenous community to become the president of Latin America’s only Indigenous-majority nation.

Morales has denied any wrongdoing. “My crime is being Indigenous,” he said on Sunday.

The AP reached Morales after an arduous 11-hour journey by car, motorcycle and foot over hills and through the highlands, circumventing road blockades, crisscrossing routes littered with debris and squeaking through over a dozen security checkpoints, in some cases manned by profiteers.

Roadblocks are a common protest tactic in Bolivia, where the mountainous terrain means a few strategically positioned checkpoints can can isolate major cities and bring the country to a halt.

Morales' supporters have used it over past decades to great effect and did so again this month, escalating pressure on Arce to take action against protesters who have marooned hundreds of thousands of residents in the highlands, raising fears of food and gasoline shortages and hiking up already inflated prices in major cities, even the capital of La Paz.

“I see people rising up even more,” said Eusebio Urbano, a farmer protesting in support of Morales at one of the road blockades Sunday. “I don’t know what this government thinks. ... They don’t try to solve anything. We'll have to exert pressure until it leaves.”

Last Friday, Arce's government sent some 3,000 police officers armed with tear gas and backed by helicopters to break up the blockades by force.

Senior Minister Eduardo Del Castillo said security forces had arrested dozens of protesters in a crackdown that succeeded in clearing the road linking Cochabamba, Bolivia’s third-biggest city, and La Paz. He said security forces transferred over 50 of them to pre-trial detention in the capital.

“What happened was very inhumane,” Morales said, adding that his refusal to eat was also aimed at pressuring authorities to release the 66 detainees. “These are humble people who were presented as terrorists.”

It was the latest turn in Bolivia's long-running political crisis, which escalated last week when gunmen ambushed Morales' convoy in what the former president claimed was a government-led assassination attempt. Officials in Arce's government denied this, alleging that police opened fire because Morales' van had barreled through a security checkpoint.

“They’ve been using any tactic they can, politically, legally, morally and now, to end my life physically,” Morales said.

From there, protests in Morales' defense only intensified. On Friday, Arce's government accused his demonstrators of occupying military barracks in Chapare, a flashpoint for conflict since the U.S.-backed war on drugs in the 1990s. Authorities said that protesters seized weapons and held some 200 soldiers hostage Friday.

Morales and his supporters rejected reports of a violent hostage situation, with the leader's Kausachun Coca radio station airing footage that showed protesting union members and soldiers negotiating calmly while munching on coca leaves.

“Please, it’s not a take-over of military barracks,” Morales said. “They are vigils until their economic and political demands are met.”

Del Castillo, the minister, said Sunday that the government is, in principle, open to negotiation with Morales. But he said authorities didn’t trust his motives.

“Morales doesn’t care about the country, he cares about himself. He is looking for new confrontations,” said Del Castillo. “Morales has a whole script to destabilize the government.”

The surge in tensions comes against the backdrop of a bitter rift at the highest rungs of Bolivia's long-dominant Movement Toward Socialism party, which deepened last month when authorities announced their intention to arrest Morales on charges that he fathered a daughter with a 15-year-old girl in 2016 when he was 56 years old and president.

Morales and his supporters have decried the case as a political witch hunt aimed at blocking his candidacy in the 2025 election.

Arce insists that the current constitution — which permits just two consecutive terms — forbids Morales, who held power from 2006-2019, from running next year, anyway.

“It is a betrayal of the people, of the party activists, of the revolution,” Morales said of Arce's efforts to undercut him.

In neighboring Argentina, the government of far-right President Javier Milei on Saturday announced it had lodged a complaint accusing Morales of child abuse committed during the former president's monthslong political exile in Argentina, from 2019 to 2020.

At that time, allegations of election fraud sparked mass protests that led Morales to resign under pressure from the military and flee to Mexico before seeking asylum in Argentina — an ouster that Morales and his supporters view as a coup.

Now, years later, Morales — who continues to evince intense support from the Indigenous population — has seized upon growing discontent with his chosen successor.

“It’s not that I, Evo, want to be president, the people have asked me to return,” Morales said. “During my administration there was stability. When there is economic and political stability, there is happiness.”

Many in the country have soured on Arce over the collapse of Bolivia's once-growing economy built on cheap dollars and fuel. They look back fondly on the tenure of Morales, credited with lifting millions out of poverty and drastically narrowing Bolivia's wealth divide during the nation's natural gas boom.

“Now with more experience, we are ready to save Bolivia,” Morales said, promising he would revive the flailing economy by having Bolivia join BRICS, a group of emerging economies seeking to counter Western dominance of the world order, and collaborating more closely with China.

The former president, now 65, isn't sure how long his hunger strike will last. But he said he's prepared for the deprivation.

“I do a lot of sports,” Morales said. “Today I woke up at 4 a.m. and did 1,015 sit-ups.”

DeBre reported from Buenos Aires, Argentina. Associated Press journalist Carlos Guerrero in Lauca Ñ, Bolivia, contributed to this report.

