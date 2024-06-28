Bolivian government says it detained 4 more people in connection with a failed coup attempt

“He had the audacity to use an armored vehicle against the patrimony and put the life of the president at risk,” del Castillo said.

Previous arrests included a man who officials say was conducting intelligence in the plaza outside the palace with a bullet proof vest, and another military sergeant who was communicating through the app FaceTime and other social media.

The government claims the coup attempt was headed by Juan José Zúñiga, a top general, who alleged without providing evidence that the president had ordered him to carry out the mutiny in a ruse to boost his flagging popularity.

That fueled speculation about what really happened among Bolivians, already disillusioned with their government as ongoing political spats between Arce and his one-time political ally Evo Morales have exacerbated the economic crisis in the country.

Arce on Thursday night declared accusations that he had carried out a "self-coup" to garner political support "lies." He vowed Zúñiga and those involved would face justice.

