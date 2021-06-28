Boeing's next airplane likely to be delayed by FAA concerns

The FAA official, Ian Won, the acting manager for safety at the agency's Boeing oversight office, said FAA is also concerned that late changes Boeing proposes to software and hardware on the 777X could introduce new, inadvertent problems.

“Based on our assessment, the FAA considers that the aircraft is not yet ready” for a key step in the process, he told the company. Won said the FAA might have to increase the number of test flights.

The letter to Boeing was first reported by the Seattle Times.