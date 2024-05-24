Boeing's 1st astronaut flight now set for June after a review of small leak on new capsule

Engineers suspect a defective seal that, even if the leak worsens, could be managed in flight. Boeing is targeting June 1 for the launch from Florida.

Identification of the leak led to the discovery of a “design vulnerability” in Starliner's propulsion system in the unlikely event of a string of failures, said Steve Stich, NASA's commercial crew program manager. The team has developed workaround methods to get the capsule safely out of orbit at flight's end if such problems arise, he added.

“We’re not going to fly until we’re sure we’re safe,” NASA Associate Administrator Jim Free told reporters.

Boeing’s Starliner capsule is already years late in transporting astronauts to the International Space Station for NASA. SpaceX has been launching crews since 2020. NASA wants both companies for backup taxi service.

