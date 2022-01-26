Boeing posts $4 billion loss tied to problems with 787 jet

Excluding one-time charges, Boeing would have lost $7.69 per share, which still far exceeds Wall Street expectations for a loss of 36 cents per share, according to a FactSet survey.

Revenue was $14.16 billion, down 3% from a year ago, also sort of industry analyst expectations for $16.54 billion.

CEO David Calhoun called 2021 a rebuilding year, and said in a note to staff that Boeing is “well positioned to accelerate our progress in 2022 and beyond.”

Calhoun said the airline industry’s recovery from the pandemic has spurred demand for new planes. Boeing delivered 245 copies of its 737 Max last year following changes that Boeing made after two of the planes crashed, killing 346 people.

The Chicago company still finished far behind European rival Airbus in delivering new planes last year, partly because of the problems with the 787.

Boeing shares rose about 1% in trading before the market opened Wednesday.