Boeing posts $109 million Q3 loss amid jet production issues

The $109 million loss attributable to shareholders compared with a loss of $449 million in the same quarter last year, when the pandemic caused demand for new planes to collapse.

The most recent loss amounted to 19 cents per share, but the loss excluding special items was wider, at 60 cents per share. Wall Street expected an adjusted loss of 20 cents per share, according to a FactSet survey of 16 analysts.

The commercial airline business suffered an operating loss of $693 million even as revenue rose 24% to $4.46 billion. The company's defense and space division earned $436 million and its services wing earned $644 million, providing a sense of stability during all the turmoil in the commercial-airplanes business.

Boeing's total revenue was $15.28 billion, far short of the $16.70 billion forecast by analysts. Two years earlier, before the pandemic, quarterly revenue was $19.98 billion.