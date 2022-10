Bodycam shows hurt Connecticut officer shoot ambush suspect

In Iurato's body camera footage, he can be heard breathing heavily and exclaiming in pain as he makes his way around the house.

Anguished screams can be heard echoing through the street, at one point apparently saying “He’s dead!” It was not clear who was screaming.

As Iurato reaches the car, a hail of at least two dozen gunshots rings out.

The footage shows Iurato — his face reflected in the police cruiser's window — as he braces his service weapon on the vehicle takes aim and fires once. Someone yells “He's down," before Iurato radios in that the suspect is down.

Brutcher died from a gunshot wound to the neck with spinal cord injuries, authorities said. His brother was also wounded that night.

The inspector general said the evidence so far showed Iurato’s shooting was justified.

Iurato, 26, a four-year member of the department, was released from the hospital on Thursday.

Authorities are still investigating, and have not disclosed the circumstances that led to the 911 call or Brutcher opening fire, although they said earlier that it looked like the officers were lured to the scene with the emergency call. The two slain officers' body camera footage has not been released, and the segment from Iurato's camera does not show the ambush.

Demonte, 35, was a 10-year veteran officer. Hamzy, 34, had worked for the department for eight years. Their funerals are expected to be held in the coming week.

Bristol, about 15 miles (24 kilometers) southwest of the state capital of Hartford, is home to about 60,000 people and to the sports network ESPN.