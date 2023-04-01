Body of Florida toddler found in alligator jaws after search

"We were able to retrieve Taylen’s body intact,” the chief said. The alligator was euthanized.

Thomas Mosley is hospitalized with cuts on his hands and arms and has refused to talk to investigators, Holloway said. He does not yet have a lawyer to speak on his behalf.

“The father is not talking to us,” he added.

Jeffery, who worked at a CVS store, and her son were last seen by family members around 5:20 p.m. Wednesday. Police have said around 8:30 p.m. neighbors heard a loud commotion near their apartment but police were not called.

The next day, Jeffery's mother contacted the apartment complex property manager after not hearing from her daughter. That's when they found her dead in what Holloway described as “a very violent crime scene" in which Jeffery had been stabbed numerous times.

Police have not revealed how Taylen Mosley was killed or whether the alligator played any role in that.

Thomas Mosley went to his mother's house about 9 p.m. Wednesday with the cuts on his arms and hands, Holloway said, and then admitted himself to a local hospital, where he remained Friday night.

Family members said Jeffery and Taylen had just moved into the apartment complex about a month ago.