Body of 7-year-old Texas girl found, FedEx driver arrested

“We really can't get into the content of the confession, but I will say we have a confession” from Horner, Akin said.

The girl's stepmother had reported her missing on Wednesday from the family home near Paradise on the northwestern outskirts of the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area.

Her body was found near the town of Boyd, about 6 miles (9.6 kilometers) southeast of Paradise, a town of about 475 people, Akin said.

James Dwyer, acting special agent in charge of the FBI’s Dallas field office, said FedEx cooperated with investigators.

FedEx said in a statement that it is working with law enforcement agencies investigating the case.

“Our thoughts are with the family of Athena Strand during this most difficult time," according to the statement. “Words cannot describe our shock and sorrow surrounding this tragic event.”