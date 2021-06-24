Bodies of two young girls pulled from South Florida canal

The first girl was wearing short jean shorts and a grey T-shirt with the word, “Dance” in rainbow-colored lettering, police said. The second girl was wearing a tan top and flowered pajama-style bottoms, police said.

On Tuesday afternoon, detectives knocked on doors in the neighborhood, asking neighbors for help. Several residents told investigators about a woman, later identified as Tinessa Hogan, who was offering to baptize people in the canal on Monday. The girls were last seen near the canal with their mother Monday evening, Bigwood said.

Lawna Johnson, 51, told the SunSentinel she was sitting near the canal Tuesday when she spotted the body in the water.

”It’s just upsetting,” she said. “I see things on TV; I ain’t never seen something real like that.”

Amon Hilt, who is the father of three daughters, told WSVN the second girl's body was found after he arrived home Tuesday night.

"I had came from my friend's house, and my other friend had said, 'Hey man, there's a body in the lake. I was like, 'Yeah, I heard about it.' He was like, 'No, there's a body in the lake right now,'" Hilt told the television station.

He said one of his daughters has a shirt like the second child found was wearing.

“I have three little girls and it’s tragic. I ran upstairs real quick and I hugged them,” he said.