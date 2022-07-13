springfield-news-sun logo
X

Bodies of missing man, 3 kids found in Indianapolis pond

Family and friends embrace each other as Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department investigators search for a father and three children Tuesday, July 12, 2022, on Bluff Road in Indianapolis. The bodies of a man and three young children were found in an Indianapolis pond amid a search for a father and his kids who had been missing since last week, authorities said Wednesday. (Grace Hollars/The Indianapolis Star via AP)

Combined ShapeCaption
Family and friends embrace each other as Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department investigators search for a father and three children Tuesday, July 12, 2022, on Bluff Road in Indianapolis. The bodies of a man and three young children were found in an Indianapolis pond amid a search for a father and his kids who had been missing since last week, authorities said Wednesday. (Grace Hollars/The Indianapolis Star via AP)

Nation & World
Updated 12 minutes ago
Authorities say the bodies of a man and his three young children who went missing last week after leaving for a planned fishing trip were found along with a submerged car in the pond where they had been headed

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The bodies of a man and his three young children who vanished last week after leaving for a fishing trip were found along with a submerged car in the pond where they were headed, authorities said Wednesday.

The bodies discovered Tuesday night are those of Kyle Moorman, 27, of Indianapolis, and his children: 1-year-old Kyran Holland, 2-year-old Kyannah Holland and 5-year-old Kyle Moorman II, the Marion County Coroner’s Office confirmed. The causes and manners of their deaths were pending.

The family went missing after leaving on July 6 to go to the pond on Indianapolis’ south side.

Officers went to the pond Tuesday night after a report of a dead person in the water. A man was pronounced dead, and a dive team later found a vehicle with the bodies of three children inside, police said.

“Detectives are working to piece together what led up to this incident,” police said in a statement.

Family and friends of the Moormans had offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to their whereabouts. They had searched the pond and the surrounding area for days. A private helicopter and volunteers with a personal boat also searched Tuesday, The Indianapolis Star reported.

Moorman’s sister Mariah Moorman had said her brother’s phone last pinged near the pond about 12:40 a.m. on July 7, a few hours after he was seen. She said her brother often goes night fishing.

“As far as we know, he was coming out here to go fishing,” she told The Indianapolis Star on Monday. “That’s what he told my sister. It’s not odd. He does it all the time.”

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department first revealed that the family had disappeared on Sunday. Earlier this week, police said officers searched the area and other locations on foot and using drones.

William Muse, a relative of Kyle Moorman’s mother, said Tuesday he and other family members were frustrated investigators didn’t search the pond sooner.

“They should have at least tried,” Muse said.

Combined ShapeCaption
Family and friends embrace each other as Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department investigators search for a father and three children Tuesday, July 12, 2022, on Bluff Road in Indianapolis. The bodies of a man and three young children were found in an Indianapolis pond amid a search for a father and his kids who had been missing since last week, authorities said Wednesday. (Grace Hollars/The Indianapolis Star via AP)

Credit: Grace Hollars

Family and friends embrace each other as Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department investigators search for a father and three children Tuesday, July 12, 2022, on Bluff Road in Indianapolis. The bodies of a man and three young children were found in an Indianapolis pond amid a search for a father and his kids who had been missing since last week, authorities said Wednesday. (Grace Hollars/The Indianapolis Star via AP)

Credit: Grace Hollars

Combined ShapeCaption
Family and friends embrace each other as Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department investigators search for a father and three children Tuesday, July 12, 2022, on Bluff Road in Indianapolis. The bodies of a man and three young children were found in an Indianapolis pond amid a search for a father and his kids who had been missing since last week, authorities said Wednesday. (Grace Hollars/The Indianapolis Star via AP)

Credit: Grace Hollars

Credit: Grace Hollars

Combined ShapeCaption
A car that matches the description of Kyle Moorman's vehicle was removed from the crime scene after the bodies of a man and three children were found Tuesday, July 12, 2022, on Bluff Road in Indianapolis. A dive team found a vehicle in the water, and the bodies of three children were inside, police said. (Grace Hollars/The Indianapolis Star via AP)

Credit: Grace Hollars

A car that matches the description of Kyle Moorman's vehicle was removed from the crime scene after the bodies of a man and three children were found Tuesday, July 12, 2022, on Bluff Road in Indianapolis. A dive team found a vehicle in the water, and the bodies of three children were inside, police said. (Grace Hollars/The Indianapolis Star via AP)

Credit: Grace Hollars

Combined ShapeCaption
A car that matches the description of Kyle Moorman's vehicle was removed from the crime scene after the bodies of a man and three children were found Tuesday, July 12, 2022, on Bluff Road in Indianapolis. A dive team found a vehicle in the water, and the bodies of three children were inside, police said. (Grace Hollars/The Indianapolis Star via AP)

Credit: Grace Hollars

Credit: Grace Hollars

Combined ShapeCaption
A car that matches the description of Kyle Moorman's vehicle was removed from the crime scene after the bodies of a man and three children were found Tuesday, July 12, 2022, on Bluff Road in Indianapolis. A dive team found a vehicle in the water, and the bodies of three children were inside, police said. (Grace Hollars/The Indianapolis Star via AP)

Credit: Grace Hollars

A car that matches the description of Kyle Moorman's vehicle was removed from the crime scene after the bodies of a man and three children were found Tuesday, July 12, 2022, on Bluff Road in Indianapolis. A dive team found a vehicle in the water, and the bodies of three children were inside, police said. (Grace Hollars/The Indianapolis Star via AP)

Credit: Grace Hollars

Combined ShapeCaption
A car that matches the description of Kyle Moorman's vehicle was removed from the crime scene after the bodies of a man and three children were found Tuesday, July 12, 2022, on Bluff Road in Indianapolis. A dive team found a vehicle in the water, and the bodies of three children were inside, police said. (Grace Hollars/The Indianapolis Star via AP)

Credit: Grace Hollars

Credit: Grace Hollars

Combined ShapeCaption
Family and friends look on as Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department investigators search for a father and three children Tuesday, July 12, 2022, on Bluff Road in Indianapolis. The bodies of a man and three young children were found in an Indianapolis pond amid a search for a father and his kids who had been missing since last week, authorities said Wednesday. (Grace Hollars/The Indianapolis Star via AP)

Credit: Grace Hollars

Family and friends look on as Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department investigators search for a father and three children Tuesday, July 12, 2022, on Bluff Road in Indianapolis. The bodies of a man and three young children were found in an Indianapolis pond amid a search for a father and his kids who had been missing since last week, authorities said Wednesday. (Grace Hollars/The Indianapolis Star via AP)

Credit: Grace Hollars

Combined ShapeCaption
Family and friends look on as Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department investigators search for a father and three children Tuesday, July 12, 2022, on Bluff Road in Indianapolis. The bodies of a man and three young children were found in an Indianapolis pond amid a search for a father and his kids who had been missing since last week, authorities said Wednesday. (Grace Hollars/The Indianapolis Star via AP)

Credit: Grace Hollars

Credit: Grace Hollars

Combined ShapeCaption
A woman watches as Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department investigators search for a father and three children Tuesday, July 12, 2022, on Bluff Road in Indianapolis. The bodies of a man and three young children were found in an Indianapolis pond amid a search for a father and his kids who had been missing since last week, authorities said Wednesday. (Grace Hollars/The Indianapolis Star via AP)

Credit: Grace Hollars

A woman watches as Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department investigators search for a father and three children Tuesday, July 12, 2022, on Bluff Road in Indianapolis. The bodies of a man and three young children were found in an Indianapolis pond amid a search for a father and his kids who had been missing since last week, authorities said Wednesday. (Grace Hollars/The Indianapolis Star via AP)

Credit: Grace Hollars

Combined ShapeCaption
A woman watches as Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department investigators search for a father and three children Tuesday, July 12, 2022, on Bluff Road in Indianapolis. The bodies of a man and three young children were found in an Indianapolis pond amid a search for a father and his kids who had been missing since last week, authorities said Wednesday. (Grace Hollars/The Indianapolis Star via AP)

Credit: Grace Hollars

Credit: Grace Hollars

Combined ShapeCaption
Family and friends watch as Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department investigators search for a father and three children Tuesday, July 12, 2022, on Bluff Road in Indianapolis. The bodies of a man and three young children were found in an Indianapolis pond amid a search for a father and his kids who had been missing since last week, authorities said Wednesday. (Grace Hollars/The Indianapolis Star via AP)

Credit: Grace Hollars

Family and friends watch as Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department investigators search for a father and three children Tuesday, July 12, 2022, on Bluff Road in Indianapolis. The bodies of a man and three young children were found in an Indianapolis pond amid a search for a father and his kids who had been missing since last week, authorities said Wednesday. (Grace Hollars/The Indianapolis Star via AP)

Credit: Grace Hollars

Combined ShapeCaption
Family and friends watch as Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department investigators search for a father and three children Tuesday, July 12, 2022, on Bluff Road in Indianapolis. The bodies of a man and three young children were found in an Indianapolis pond amid a search for a father and his kids who had been missing since last week, authorities said Wednesday. (Grace Hollars/The Indianapolis Star via AP)

Credit: Grace Hollars

Credit: Grace Hollars

Combined ShapeCaption
Family and friends embrace each other as Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department investigators search for a father and three children Tuesday, July 12, 2022, on Bluff Road in Indianapolis. The bodies of a man and three young children were found in an Indianapolis pond amid a search for a father and his kids who had been missing since last week, authorities said Wednesday. (Grace Hollars/The Indianapolis Star via AP)

Credit: Grace Hollars

Family and friends embrace each other as Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department investigators search for a father and three children Tuesday, July 12, 2022, on Bluff Road in Indianapolis. The bodies of a man and three young children were found in an Indianapolis pond amid a search for a father and his kids who had been missing since last week, authorities said Wednesday. (Grace Hollars/The Indianapolis Star via AP)

Credit: Grace Hollars

Combined ShapeCaption
Family and friends embrace each other as Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department investigators search for a father and three children Tuesday, July 12, 2022, on Bluff Road in Indianapolis. The bodies of a man and three young children were found in an Indianapolis pond amid a search for a father and his kids who had been missing since last week, authorities said Wednesday. (Grace Hollars/The Indianapolis Star via AP)

Credit: Grace Hollars

Credit: Grace Hollars

Combined ShapeCaption
Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Assistant Chief Chris Bailey answers questions after the bodies of a man and three children were found Tuesday, July 12, 2022, on Bluff Road in Indianapolis. A dive team found a vehicle in the water, and the bodies of three children were inside, police said. (Grace Hollars/The Indianapolis Star via AP)

Credit: Grace Hollars

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Assistant Chief Chris Bailey answers questions after the bodies of a man and three children were found Tuesday, July 12, 2022, on Bluff Road in Indianapolis. A dive team found a vehicle in the water, and the bodies of three children were inside, police said. (Grace Hollars/The Indianapolis Star via AP)

Credit: Grace Hollars

Combined ShapeCaption
Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Assistant Chief Chris Bailey answers questions after the bodies of a man and three children were found Tuesday, July 12, 2022, on Bluff Road in Indianapolis. A dive team found a vehicle in the water, and the bodies of three children were inside, police said. (Grace Hollars/The Indianapolis Star via AP)

Credit: Grace Hollars

Credit: Grace Hollars

Combined ShapeCaption
Family and friends look on as Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department investigators search for a father and three children Tuesday, July 12, 2022, on Bluff Road in Indianapolis. The bodies of a man and three young children were found in an Indianapolis pond amid a search for a father and his kids who had been missing since last week, authorities said Wednesday. (Grace Hollars/The Indianapolis Star via AP)

Credit: Grace Hollars

Family and friends look on as Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department investigators search for a father and three children Tuesday, July 12, 2022, on Bluff Road in Indianapolis. The bodies of a man and three young children were found in an Indianapolis pond amid a search for a father and his kids who had been missing since last week, authorities said Wednesday. (Grace Hollars/The Indianapolis Star via AP)

Credit: Grace Hollars

Combined ShapeCaption
Family and friends look on as Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department investigators search for a father and three children Tuesday, July 12, 2022, on Bluff Road in Indianapolis. The bodies of a man and three young children were found in an Indianapolis pond amid a search for a father and his kids who had been missing since last week, authorities said Wednesday. (Grace Hollars/The Indianapolis Star via AP)

Credit: Grace Hollars

Credit: Grace Hollars

Combined ShapeCaption
Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department investigators search for a father and three children Tuesday, July 12, 2022, on Bluff Road in Indianapolis. The bodies of a man and three young children were found in an Indianapolis pond amid a search for a father and his kids who had been missing since last week, authorities said Wednesday. (Grace Hollars/The Indianapolis Star via AP)

Credit: Grace Hollars

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department investigators search for a father and three children Tuesday, July 12, 2022, on Bluff Road in Indianapolis. The bodies of a man and three young children were found in an Indianapolis pond amid a search for a father and his kids who had been missing since last week, authorities said Wednesday. (Grace Hollars/The Indianapolis Star via AP)

Credit: Grace Hollars

Combined ShapeCaption
Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department investigators search for a father and three children Tuesday, July 12, 2022, on Bluff Road in Indianapolis. The bodies of a man and three young children were found in an Indianapolis pond amid a search for a father and his kids who had been missing since last week, authorities said Wednesday. (Grace Hollars/The Indianapolis Star via AP)

Credit: Grace Hollars

Credit: Grace Hollars

Combined ShapeCaption
Searchers look at a large pond, Tuesday, July 12, 2022, during a hunt for Kyle Moorman, who went missing with his three children a week ago. This area, near Bluff Road and West Troy Avenue is a spot Moorman liked to go fishing. The bodies of a man and three young children were found in an Indianapolis pond amid a search for a father and his kids who had been missing since last week, authorities said Wednesday. (Robert Scheer/The Indianapolis Star via AP)

Credit: Robert Scheer

Searchers look at a large pond, Tuesday, July 12, 2022, during a hunt for Kyle Moorman, who went missing with his three children a week ago. This area, near Bluff Road and West Troy Avenue is a spot Moorman liked to go fishing. The bodies of a man and three young children were found in an Indianapolis pond amid a search for a father and his kids who had been missing since last week, authorities said Wednesday. (Robert Scheer/The Indianapolis Star via AP)

Credit: Robert Scheer

Combined ShapeCaption
Searchers look at a large pond, Tuesday, July 12, 2022, during a hunt for Kyle Moorman, who went missing with his three children a week ago. This area, near Bluff Road and West Troy Avenue is a spot Moorman liked to go fishing. The bodies of a man and three young children were found in an Indianapolis pond amid a search for a father and his kids who had been missing since last week, authorities said Wednesday. (Robert Scheer/The Indianapolis Star via AP)

Credit: Robert Scheer

Credit: Robert Scheer

Combined ShapeCaption
Mariah Moorman and her brother Alex Barlow game-plan their search Tuesday, July 12, 2022, as they look for their brother Kyle Moorman, who went missing with his three children a week ago. This area, near Bluff Road and West Troy Avenue is a spot Moorman liked to go fishing. The bodies of a man and three young children were found in an Indianapolis pond amid a search for a father and his kids who had been missing since last week, authorities said Wednesday. (Robert Scheer/The Indianapolis Star via AP)

Credit: Robert Scheer

Mariah Moorman and her brother Alex Barlow game-plan their search Tuesday, July 12, 2022, as they look for their brother Kyle Moorman, who went missing with his three children a week ago. This area, near Bluff Road and West Troy Avenue is a spot Moorman liked to go fishing. The bodies of a man and three young children were found in an Indianapolis pond amid a search for a father and his kids who had been missing since last week, authorities said Wednesday. (Robert Scheer/The Indianapolis Star via AP)

Credit: Robert Scheer

Combined ShapeCaption
Mariah Moorman and her brother Alex Barlow game-plan their search Tuesday, July 12, 2022, as they look for their brother Kyle Moorman, who went missing with his three children a week ago. This area, near Bluff Road and West Troy Avenue is a spot Moorman liked to go fishing. The bodies of a man and three young children were found in an Indianapolis pond amid a search for a father and his kids who had been missing since last week, authorities said Wednesday. (Robert Scheer/The Indianapolis Star via AP)

Credit: Robert Scheer

Credit: Robert Scheer

In Other News
1
3rd arrest made in alleged Colorado election security breach
2
Contenders re-sign key players at start of NHL free agency
3
Demand for monkeypox vaccine overwhelms NYC system
4
Man charged with rape of girl, 10, who traveled for abortion
5
Russia jails opposition figure for criticizing its military
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top