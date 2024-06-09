Bobrovsky makes 33 saves as the Panthers shut out the Oilers 3-0 in Game 1 of Stanley Cup Final

Sergei Bobrovsky backstopped the Florida Panthers to a 3-0 victory over the Edmonton Oilers in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final

By STEPHEN WHYNO – Associated Press
24 minutes ago
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sergei Bobrovsky turned in one of the best goaltending performances in recent NHL history to backstop the Florida Panthers to a 3-0 victory over the Edmonton Oilers in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final on Saturday night.

The goalie everyone simply calls “Bob” made 33 saves for his second shutout of this postseason and third in the playoffs in his stellar 14-year NHL career. Bobrovsky is the biggest reason Florida has a lead of any kind in the final for the first time in franchise history.

Carter Verhaeghe and Evan Rodrigues supplied the offense by scoring on two of the Panthers’ first five shots and Eetu Luostarinen added an empty-netter.

Reigning MVP Connor McDavid and the Oilers dominated at times but could not crack Bobrovsky.

AP NHL playoffs: https://apnews.com/hub/stanley-cup and https://www.apnews.com/hub/NHL

