Bob Odenkirk back on 'Better Call Saul' after heart attack

Nation & World
6 minutes ago
Bob Odenkirk is back shooting “Better Call Saul,” six weeks after a heart attack

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Bob Odenkirk is back shooting “Better Call Saul," six weeks after having a heart attack.

Odenkirk on Wednesday tweeted a photo of himself getting made up to play title character Saul Goodman in the AMC series, indicating that shooting had resumed on its sixth and final season.

“Back to work on Better Call Saul!” Odenkirk said. “So happy to be here and living this specific life surrounded by such good people. BTW this is makeup pro Cheri Montesanto making me not ugly for shooting!”

The 58-year-old Odenkirk had what he later called a "small heart attack" and collapsed on the show's set in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on July 27.

Odenkirk has been nominated for four Emmys for playing luckless lawyer Jimmy McGill, who becomes increasingly corrupt and adopts the pseudonym Saul Goodman, the “criminal lawyer” who appeared in dozens of episodes of “Breaking Bad” before getting his own spin-off.

Both shows were shot in, and mostly set in, New Mexico.

