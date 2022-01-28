Bob Dole's burial Wednesday in Arlington National Cemetery

The foundation named for his widow, former Cabinet secretary and North Carolina Sen. Elizabeth Dole, announced plans for a private service at the historic Washington-area cemetery. About 100 close family members and former colleagues are expected to attend.

Dole, a native of Russell in western Kansas, died Dec. 5 at the age of 98. He was the 1996 Republican presidential nominee, losing that year to incumbent Democrat Bill Clinton. He served nearly 36 years in Congress and was the GOP's leader in the Senate for more than a decade.